Police will be prosecuting HGV drivers captured on camera using lane three to jump queues after a fatal accident on the M6.

Lancs Road Police @LancsRoadPolice posted on Twitter X: “Following the collision on the M6 yesterday and the subsequent closures between junction 33 and 32 we understand drivers had to sit in significant delays, thank you for your patience.

"Lancs CVU will be prosecuting the HGV drivers captured on camera using lane three to jump the queues.”

Police confirmed the number of casualties after a fatal crash involving a lorry and nine other vehicles on the M6 in Lancashire on Wednesday.

The M6 was closed a after lorry crashed through the central reservation near Preston | Kelvin Stuttard

Lancashire Police said the lorry driver, a man in his 50s, died at the scene on the motorway near Garstang at around 11.20am on Wednesday.

The force said two other people, the driver of a Ford Transit, a man in his 40s, and the driver of a Suzuki Swift, a woman in her 40s, suffered serious injuries and remain in hospital.

Three other people suffered more minor injuries.

A police spokesperson said: “We are continuing to appeal for witnesses after a collision on the M6 motorway.

“We were called at about 11.20am yesterday (Wednesday, November 6) to reports of a serious collision on the motorway close to junction 33.

“The collision involved an HGV travelling northbound which crossed onto the southbound carriageway and collided with a number of other vehicles.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected at this time.”

Supt Hassan Khan, of Lancashire Constabulary’s Operations Dept said: “My thoughts first and foremost are with the loved ones of the driver who sadly died and with all those affected by this tragic incident. Our investigation into what caused this collision is ongoing.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who has any information can call police on 101 quoting log 0564 of November 6.