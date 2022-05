Traffic built up on Oxcliffe Road around 5pm yesterday, (Tuesday) and traffic was also diverted through Overton, including lorries, whilst the road was closed.

Police said it was a concern for welfare, and the woman involved was detained and taken to a place of safety.

Police were unable to say when the road was reopened after the incident which occurred around teatime yesterday (Tuesday).