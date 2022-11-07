Heysham launderette closed until further notice after firefighters spend hour tackling blaze

Firefighters were called out to Dorothy’s Launderette on Heysham Road at 9.16pm on Friday, November 4.

Four fire engines from Morecambe, Lancaster and Bolton Le Sands raced to the scene of the fire.

Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used one hose reel, two ventilation units and a gaining entry kit to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters spent an hour tackling a blaze at a launderette on Heysham Road. Picture by Michelle Blade.

Crews were in attendance for one hour.

The windows and net curtains at the launderette were blackened with smoke.

A notice in the window of the launderette said: “Sorry we are closed due to fire and safety reasons until further notice.”

The owner’s of the launderette have put a poster in the smoke blackened window asking customers to call them with their contact details on 07493 540998 (Donna) or 07985 345618.

A poster in the window of the launderette on Heysham Road asking customers to contact the owners. Picture by Michelle Blade.

The notice said: “Sorry again we are doing all we can.”

A poster up in the window of the launderette on Heysham Road where a fire broke out. Picture by Michelle Blade.