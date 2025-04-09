Heroic police dog Woody helps catch suspect after Co-op store robbery on Garstang Road in Fulwood
It was reported yesterday that the window of the Co-op store on Garstang Road had been smashed, before cash and multiple bottles of whiskey were stolen.
Officers responded to the report, and with the assistance of PD Woody, located a number of items and detained a man.
A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We want to let you know about an arrest made in the early hours of this morning, following a report of a burglary in Broughton.
“Great work by PD Woody!”
A 44-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He is currently in custody.
