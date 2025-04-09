Heroic police dog Woody helps catch suspect after Co-op store robbery on Garstang Road in Fulwood

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 9th Apr 2025, 11:33 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 11:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A heroic police dog has helped save the day by catching a suspect after a Co-op store was in Fulwood was robbed.

It was reported yesterday that the window of the Co-op store on Garstang Road had been smashed, before cash and multiple bottles of whiskey were stolen.

Officers responded to the report, and with the assistance of PD Woody, located a number of items and detained a man.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Get a bespoke headline round-up, as well as breaking updates, when you sign up to the The Lancashire Post’s free emails

Great work by PD Woody! Great work by PD Woody!
Great work by PD Woody! | Preston Police

A spokesperson for Preston Police said: “We want to let you know about an arrest made in the early hours of this morning, following a report of a burglary in Broughton.

“Great work by PD Woody!”

A 44-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary. He is currently in custody.

Related topics:LancashirePrestonPoliceDogsCrime

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice