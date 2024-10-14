Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He’s an internationlly renowned crime writer whose Rebus series have been huge hits on TV - so there was a stir of interest when Sir Ian Rankin made an appearnce in Lytham.

The Scots author was booked to give a talk and sign copies of his latest book, Midnight and Blue, at Fylde Rugby Club, on Blackpool Road, last week.

And the session, arranged via Lytham’s independent book shop, Plackitt & Booth on Clifton Street, was a quick sell-out.

Rankin, who made a similar visit for his previous book, A Heart Full of Headstones, back in November 2022, is one of the most popular writers on the circuit.

His relaxed style, down-to-earth humour and honest insight into his own particular writing process make him a popular draw.

And then there’s the small matter of the actual novels themselves - brilliantly observed works which are as much social commentaries as crime stories.

They have been translated into thirty-six languages and have been adapted for radio and the stage, as well as the screen.

Author Ian Rankin captures the room before his talk in Lytham. Photo: Amelia Friese-Greene | Amelia Friese-Greene

He was introduced to the audience by Pat Booth, who runs the Plackitt and Booth bookshop with Alison Plackitt, and there were question and answer opportunities as ell. In Midnight and Blue, Rankin’s much-loved protagonist, Edinburgh-based Detective Inspector John Rebus, finds himself in prison.

But unusually, Rebus is called to investigate a baffling murder committed behind bars.

It was thought that previous work, A Heart Full of Headstones, might be the final Rebus novel but Rankin came to realise there was still another story to be told through the complex, challenging character.

Rankin, awarded an OBE and a knighthood as well as a string of international awards, told the gathering: “When it gets to the point when Rebus is no longer the best person to tell these stories, that will be it.”

Alison Plackitt and Pat Booth at Plackitt and Booth in Lytham | National World

The award-winning author later added: “There’s no science to writing, you just have to find your own way. It’s a lot of fun but you also have to work hard at it too.”

The unconventional policeman has been played by three different actors on screen - Ken Stott, John Hannah and, more recently, Richard Rankin (no relation), as well as Succession star Brian Cox in a one-off portrayal. As well as promoting the latest works of authors such as Rankin and other big names who have come to Lytham, the sessions are also invaluable in supporting local independent book shops, such as Plackitt & Booth.