Here’s everything you need to know about securing a seat in audience for Great British Bake Off’s Extra Slice TV show.

One of the nation's most famous and beloved shows, the Great British Bake Off, is set to return to our screens in September 2024.

This also means that the equally loved Extra Slice show will be returning for another series.

Applications are now open to amateur bakers across Lancashire to be in the audience in the studio and to have their baking creations on TV.

SU2C Great British Bake Off 2024. (Pic credit: Channel 4)

The hosts of the show, along with a celebrity panel and the most recent person to leave the bake-off tent, will discuss the show and give audiences a sneak peek at some unseen moments from the Great British Bake Off show.

Bakers across Lancashire are being urged to go big and bold with their bakes this year, which will be judged by the show's hosts, Tom Allen and Jo Brand.

The show will be broadcast on Channel 4 and is filmed at Television Centre, White City, London W12 7RJ.

To apply to be part of the show email [email protected] or fill out this online form.