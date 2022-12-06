Here's how this new bus can bring financial education to Lancashire's schools, clubs and colleges
A touring bus will bring financial education directly to those that need it most across Lancashire.
Digital bank Tandem will address the financial needs of young adults through a bespoke programme. Research from the LIBF shows that 83% of students (aged 15-18) want to learn more about money and finance in school, and with the current cost of living crisis, this need is becoming ever more pressing. Tandem’s programme is focused on building an understanding of financial products and common pitfalls, providing school & college leavers with the practical financial education they need as they navigate further studies and enter the world of work.
A bespoke 16-seater bus has been transformed into a modern learning hub, ready to take on its initial tour across the North West, bringing financial education directly to local schools and colleges. The need is clear as 66% of teachers say their school lacks the skills to effectively teach financial education and 70% say there are not adequate resources. If you’re a school, club or college in Lancashire and would like to join Tandem’s financial education programme, get in touch at [email protected].