Digital bank Tandem will address the financial needs of young adults through a bespoke programme. Research from the LIBF shows that 83% of students (aged 15-18) want to learn more about money and finance in school, and with the current cost of living crisis, this need is becoming ever more pressing. Tandem’s programme is focused on building an understanding of financial products and common pitfalls, providing school & college leavers with the practical financial education they need as they navigate further studies and enter the world of work.