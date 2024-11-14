Here's how people in Lancashire can apply for the Great British Bake Off series 16
One of the nations most famous and beloved TV shows, the Great British Bake Off, has announced it will be returning to our screens again next year.
Great British Bake Off is a competition where bakers will compete through many weird and wonderful baking challenges in an effort to be crowned the UK’s best amateur baker.
The 15th series is still airing and a contestant from Lancashire, Gill is still in the running but if you also want to represent our county on the show next year, now is your chance.
Applications are now open to Lancashire bakers to showcase their baking skills to the nation and take part in the Great British Bake Off sreies 16.
If you have a love for baking and think that you have what it takes to be the next star baker, you can apply for by filling out this online form.
The deadline for applications is December 9 at 1pm.
