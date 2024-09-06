Here’s everything you need to know about Lancahire Game and Country Festival as it returns to Preston this weekend.

The highly anticipated annual festival is returning to Preston with a vast array of attractions and shows for visitors to enjoy.

Thousands of festival-goers are expected to flock to the event.

They can expect to see everything from falconry to horse shows and get involved in exciting activities such as a clay pigeon shooting competition.

That’s not all however, festival goers can also enjoy delicious food throughout the festival at its very own food theatre. Visitors can enjoy amazing food by Nigel Haworth, chef-patron of the Three Fishes, Veteran of Great British Menu and long-time champion of Lancashire produce as he will be demonstrating his recipes alongside other accomplished chefs.

Here is everything you need to know about the festival:

Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2021

When is the festival?

The event will take place on September 7 and 8.

How much are the tickets for the event?

The price for tickets for adults aged 16 is £16 and for children aged 10- 16 it is £12. Children under 10 go free. Festival-goers can also purchase weekend camping tickets for the event which cost £120 for two adults.

There is a VIP marquee area experience available as well, it includes exclusive access to the VIP marquee, a glass of fizz and a three course gourmet lunch for £60 per person.

Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2021

Where is the festival?

The festival will take place at Woodacre Lodge Farm, Hazelhead Lane, Scorton, Nr Preston, Lancashire PR13 1BN.

What time do the doors open?

The gates for the event will be open from 9am on both days.

How can I get involved in the clay pigeon shooting competition?

This event is organised by Blackpool Sporting Clays. Festival-goers can either do a pay £10.00 for 10 shots at the Go stand or £5.00 for 10 shots or take part in the 40 bird competition which costs £20.00. The people in first to fifth place will receive prizes. If you are participating in the competition you must bring your own gun and use only fibre wads without exception.

Lancashire' Game and Country Festival Attractions will include hound and gundog displays, clay pigeon shooting, ferret and terrier racing and fishing. Sat 11 and Sun 12 September 2021

What food related activities will be available?

Saturday

11.00 Peter Gott, Cumberland Sausage Making

12.00 Michael Vanheste, Greendale View Teahouse and Rooms

1.00 Denise Heys, The Gardening Lady

2.00 Honeywells Butchers

3.00 Doug Crampton, Eight at Gazegill

4.00 Kick Ass Cheeses, matching cheese with beer from Bowland Brewery

Lancashire Game and Country Festival 2021

Sunday:

11.00 Peter Gott, Cumberland Sausage Making

12.00 Nigel Haworth, The Three Fishes

1.00 Denise Heys, The Gardening Lady

2.00 Honeywells Butchers

3.00 Kick Ass Cheeses, matching cheese with beer from Bowland Brewery

4.00 Angela Coulton, Petal and Twig

What is the timetable for the main arena events?

Saturday:

10:30 Samba Espirito

11:00 Kirkbourne Spaniels Gun Dog Demo

11:30 Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Racing

12:00 Mercer Falconry

12:30 Northern Carriage Driving Display Team

1:00 Steven Longton sheepdog display

1:30 Vale of Lune Harriers

2:00 Kirkbourne Spaniels Gun Dog Demo

2:30 Mercer Falconry

3:00 Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Racing

4:00 Vale of Lune Harriers

4:20 Northern Carriage Driving Display Team.

Times are subject to change and may vary

Sunday Main Arena timetable.

10:30 Kirkbourne Spaniels Gun Dog Demo

11:00 Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Racing

11:30 Mercer Falconry

12:00 Northern Carriage Driving Display Team

12:30 Heavy Horses

1:30 Vale of Lune Harriers

2:00 Steven Longton sheepdog display

2:30 Kirkbourne Spaniels Gun Dog demo

3:00 Mercer Falconry

3:30 Little Nippers Terrier and Lurcher Racing

4:00 Vale of Lune Harriers

4:20 Northern Carriage Driving Display Team

Times are subject to change and may vary