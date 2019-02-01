Jade Delight Buffet Restaurant, in Bond Street, Blackpool, has various meals available on different days and sushi is also an option.

Here is where you can have all you can eat Chinese buffets

Fancy some Chinese food?

Here is a list of where to go for a good buffet.

1. China Red, Poulton

China Red, in Queens Square, Poulton-le-Fyle has a meat or vegetarian buffet Mondays to Thursdays, priced at 15 pounds 50, open 5pm until 11pm.
2. The Chinese Buffet, Blackpool

The Chinese Buffet, is a chain with sites in Church Street, Blackpool, and Standishgate, Wigan.
3. Wonderland, Leyland

Wonderland Chinese Restaurant is located in Lancastergate, Leyland.'It is open Monday to Thursday 5pm until 11pm, priced at 16 pounds 90 adults and 7 pounds 90 for children; One pound extra weekends
4. New Element Restaurant, Preston

New Element Restaurant, in Corporation Street, Preston, has an extensive all you can eat buffet.
