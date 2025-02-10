The owner of a popular pub and grill in Kirkham has announced they have closed their doors for a short period due to a family bereavement.

Henry’s Smokehouse, located at the former Black Valais site on Fleetwood Road, closed at the start of the month after founder Lee Hughes’ partner Emily sadly lost her mum.

It is due to reopen soon | UGC

In an earlier social media post they said: ”It is with a heavy heart that we inform you that due to a very recent family bereavement we will be unable to open our business this weekend.

“We need to take some time to support each other and honor our loved one during this difficult period.”

Updating their many customers they thanked them for the overwhelming support they had received.

They said: “Dear Friends.

“Sorry there’s not been much about bbq lately.. We’re so grateful for the overwhelming support and kindness you've shown us since the closure of our family restaurant following the passing of our beloved family member.

“Your messages, visits, and encouragement have been a source of strength during this challenging time.

“Henry’s Smokehouse has always been about more than just authentic smoked meat and real BBQ; it's about being a part of this wonderful community.

“From sponsoring local teams to our charity work, your support makes it all possible.”

They added that they would be reopening soon and will be donating £1 to Cancer Care and £1 to St Catherine's Hospice for every main course processed over the re-opening weekend which has yet to be announced.

The family-run business opened its doors in February promising to bring with it a taste of Texas and Louisiana to Lancashire and has since proven a hit with many customers and also boasts a 4.5 Tripadvisor rating.

The owners will also be opening Poppy's Chippy in Staining near Victoria Hospital next weekend.