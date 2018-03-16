Help Walmer Bridge charity FOMO find storage space for items to help children in Malawi

A Walmer Bridge-based charity is looking for storage space to further its life-enhancing work with orphaned children in Malawi

Since it was founded in 2000, Friends of Mulanje Orphans (FOMO) has regularly sent 40ft containers full of donated goods to help ease the lives of the children in Mulanje district. Now lack of accessible storage space is hampering that vision.

FOMO’s co-founder, Keith Woodworth, explained: "We have a storage space at Oyston Mill in Preston for fund-raising items that we sell at summer fetes and other local events or are intended for the shop we hope to open. However, it isn’t large enough to store all the donated goods meant for Malawi, nor is it accessible to a container lorry.

“We now have our own FOMO Independent Secondary School and have school equipment we could send – if we had the space to store it. We need about 650 sq ft of space, so, If anyone has an empty industrial unit, or a farm building with easy access, we’d love to hear from you.

“We have offers of big items to send for the school, but no place to store them. We would like to be able to ship a container to Malawi towards the end of the year.”

If you can help FOMO, contact Keith on 01772 619409 or email fomouk@hotmail.com

For more information about FOMO visit the website http://www.fomo.co.uk