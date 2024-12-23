Someone is reported missing every 90 seconds in the UK.

While most are found and reunited with their families, for some the heartbreak continues.

Missing People is a UK charity that provides confidential 24-hour support to missing people and their loved ones.

The gallery below contains the faces of 57 people who have been missing for more than a year in the North West:

You can report a sighting - free and confidentially - by calling 116 000, emailing [email protected], completing our online sightings form HERE.

1 . Charlene Downes Age at disappearance: 14 | Missing since: November 1, 2003 | Missing from: Blackpool | Reference number: 03-001700 | www.missingpeople.org.uk Photo Sales

2 . Brian Blakeman Age at disappearance: 77 | Missing since: December 12, 2023 | Missing from: Skelmersdale | Reference number: 24-096470 | www.missingpeople.org.uk Photo Sales

3 . Thomas Billington Age at disappearance: 66 | Missing since: June 1, 2009 | Missing from: Preston | Reference number: 10-000944 | www.missingpeople.org.uk Photo Sales