Heartfelt tributes have been paid to an “extremely talented performer” and Miss Lancashire 2025 finalist, Hannah Dixon, who sadly died last month.

Hannah passed away on March 25.

News of her death prompted an outpouring of love and remembrance from those who knew and worked with her.

A spokesperson for Blackout Theatre Company said: “All of us here at Blackout are heartbroken to hear of the passing of Hannah Dixon. Hannah performed with us for almost five years and always shone on the stage.

“She may have liked to cause mischief in rehearsals, but everyone loved her cheeky personality. Hannah was committed to every show she took part in and brought so much light to the rehearsal room.

“Her voice was incredible, and she loved nothing more than to belt out a song – ‘She Used To Be Mine’ is the song that always makes us think of her.

“We’re very grateful to have known and worked with her and will treasure our memories of Hannah. Our thoughts go to her family at this time.”

On March 26, Thornton Cleveleys Youth Theatre held a minute's silence after rehearsal in her honour.

A spokesperson for the theatre described her as “the brightest star in the sky.”

Hannah reached the finals of Miss Lancashire 2025 and proudly placed as fourth runner-up in her first-ever pageant.

A spokesperson for Miss Manchester England said: “Hannah entered the competition and brought a huge ray of positivity and fun. Incredibly talented and charismatic. We are thankful to have met her.

“We adored having Hannah as part of the competition, and our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.”

Thornton Cleveleys Operatic Society also paid tribute, describing her as an “extremely talented performer.”

“We are thinking of all Hannah’s family and friends. You will be greatly missed by us all,” a spokesperson added.

“We know you will be shining up there like the star you are.”