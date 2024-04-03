Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rt Hon Jack Straw was honoured for his commitment and contribution to the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone at a packed-out event at Blackburn Rovers

Jack Straw held two of the traditional Great Offices of State, as Home Secretary from 1997 to 2001, and Foreign Secretary from 2001 to 2006 under Tony Blair

He has also served as the Chair of Trustees for the Youth Zone since 2015 before stepping down in December 2023, handing the reins over to long-term trustee Wayne Wild.

Jack Straw alongside new Chair of Trustees Wayne Wild at the charity event.

The event, which took place on March 27, began with a heartfelt tribute to Jack from the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone’s Chief Executive, Hannah Allen who acknowledged that in Blackburn, Jack Straw needs no introduction.

She described working with Mr Straw as an amazing opportunity, and that the successful position of the charity is down to the “hard yards” he has put in with the team.

This is in reference to the exciting £3.1m Fuse Box redevelopment and £3m that will enable Blackburn with Darwen Council to double the size of Darwen Youth Centre through the Youth Investment Fund.

Speaking to a crowd of 110 patrons and supporters from the local business community, Wayne Wild said: “This is a surreal moment for me.

“Jack has been a very instrumental figure throughout my life. I’m exceptionally proud to be able to sit here with you, asking some questions.”

While asking for advice for the next generation of politicians, one delegate thanked Mr Straw for being an inspiration, and described ‘seeing you stood in the middle of Blackburn on your literal soapbox.’

Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone’s founder and trustee, Andrew Graham MBE, gave the closing remarks, echoing the gratitude and admiration that had been shared throughout the evening.

Blackburn Youth Zone Q & A with MP Jack Straw and Wayne Wild.

He said: “In the journey of Blackburn and now Darwen Youth Zone, we’ve had some tremendous evenings, and I actually think this is the best one that we’ve ever had with all of our patrons – a huge thanks to you all.”

“Jack has been involved in the Youth Zone project from day one, even when he was serving on the Cabinet he gave the time to the project.

"It’s been an absolute honour to serve with you, we’re so delighted you’re staying on the board, and with Wayne’s leadership and brilliant trustee board that we have, we ain’t finished yet.”

Rt Hon Jack Straw described his time as Chair of Trustees for the Blackburn and Darwen Youth Zone as ‘fantastically interesting and rewarding.’

He thanked the attendees for coming, and his parting words were to his successor.

He said: “Wayne, you’re already doing a fantastic job, and you’ll continue to do so. And Andrew and I will be there to support you.”

For further information, go to www.blackburnyz.org.