A family have paid a loving tribute to a man with the “heart of a lion” who tragically died following a collision on the M6 near Lancaster.

Emergency services were called to reports of a collision on the northbound carriageway between junctions 33 and 34 at around 11pm on Saturday.

They discovered that an Audi Q7 and a pedestrian - later named as Christopher Condliffe, 30, from Stoke-on-Trent – had been involved in the incident.

Christopher Condliffe tragically died following a collision on the M6 near Lancaster | Lancashire Police

Sadly, Christopher died at the scene.

Paying tribute to him, his family said: “Our Chris, my boy, had the most gorgeous smile – everyone always remembers his smile.

“He battled demons behind that gorgeous, infectious smile; no one knows what another person is going through.

“He loved his children David, Kelsey, and Lori more than anything. He loved life and lived it to the max.

“His love and loyalty for his family and friends was immense. Once you were his friend, you were family. His love for his friends was so strong.

“A loveable rogue with the heart of a lion.

“We love him so much and are devastated at losing him. No parent should ever have to bury their child. Heartbroken beyond words.

“We love you so very much, our boy. Forever love, Mum, Dad, Chloe, and Cain.”

The carriageway was closed until the early hours of Sunday morning following the incident.

Lancashire Police said they were continuing to appeal for witnesses and any information about the collision.

If you have any information that may assist the police, please email [email protected] or call 101, quoting log number 1549 of May 31.