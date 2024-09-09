A heartbroken dog owner from Leyland has warned others of giving their pets shop bought bones after her one-year-old Pocket Bully had to be put down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Genna Dewhurst and Matt Rufus have been left numb after their family pet Simba ingested a rawhide bone and became unwell a day later.

Genna Dewhurst and Matt Rufus have been left numb after their family pet Simba ingested a rawhide bone and became unwell a day later. | UGC

Last week they bought him the vacuum packed treat from a local shop. While he was fine the next day, the following he rapidly deteriorated while out on a walk with Genna’s daughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Genna, 35, said: “My partner and I had to put our one-year-old Pocket Bully to sleep due to a dog bone bought from a local store.

“When my daughter brought him for a walk she had to bring him back as he could hardly walk.

“Within the hour his whole demeanour had changed and he had stopped eating and drinking.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simba's death has left his owners heartbroken. | UGC

The family called the vets and got an appointment where Simba was prescribed laxatives.

When this didn’t work he was then given an enema which is when he went into septic shock.

Read More Dog theft: 7 tips to protect your pet from dognapping and keep them safe as new Pet Abduction Bill becomes law

Genna added: “According to the vets, this is a common occurrence and they take care of many dogs that end up with a bowel obstruction due to dog bones. They do not recommend them.” “Simba ended up going into septic shock due to his colon being compacted with faeces and small parts of bone. His intestines started to die and sepsis set in.

“Ultimately this bone killed our dog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our beautiful Simba loved life and loved bones. He was the most genuine, placid and full of love dog that I have ever met. Everyone that met him loved him.

“We still have his crate up. My middle son has additional needs and this has broke him as Simba used to fall asleep next to him.”

What are rawhide bones?

Rawhide bones are a type of dog chew made from the inner layer of dried cow or horse hides that are treated, dehydrated, and pressed into a bone shape.

They are a by-product of the leather industry, as the outer layer of the hide is used to make leather goods. Is rawhide bad for dogs?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rawhide quickly becomes stringy and stretchy like bubblegum when chewed, which can lead to choking, digestive problems and internal blockages.

The problems associated with rawhide ingestion can easily result in a trip to the vet. Removing trapped pieces of rawhide can sometimes require surgery. The family have decided to help other families from suffering the same heartache by setting up a petition to ban dog bones being sold in shops.

“I just want my message shared far and wide and ultimately for the bones to be banned.

“I urge people to sign this petition to get dog bones removed from the shelves of local shops and pet stores.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are heartbroken and if we can save one family from going through what we have endured today then we have made a difference.” Vets4Pets in Leyland have been approached for comment. If you would like to sign Genna’s petition to ban dog bones sold in shops and pet stores click HERE.