Heartbreaking video shows petrified rescue dog in distress as fireworks go off outside Preesall animal shelter

By Lucinda Herbert

Reporter

Published 3rd Nov 2024, 16:32 BST
A Lancashire rescue shelter has shared heartbreaking footage of their dogs in distress, as loud fireworks are set off nearby.

In the upsetting video, a kennel worker can be seen trying to console a distressed dog, as loud bangs go off outside. The rescue dog, called Molly, appears to be clawing and chewing at the wood and metal around her kennel, at Bourbles Lane in Preesall, as she cries. The dogs were also ‘urinating with fear’ during the night.

Heartbreaking video shows a rescue dog in distress at Sakima's Sanctuary in Preesallplaceholder image
Heartbreaking video shows a rescue dog in distress at Sakima's Sanctuary in Preesall | Sakima's Sanctuary

As the fireworks continue, Molly becomes even more distressed as she begins jumping up and chewing at the lock on her door, while the volunteer attempts to calm her down. Danielle Louise Reed posted on social media: “40 odd dogs petrified tonight. They had extra blankets, chew toys, natural treats, calming aids and staff in their kennels.. (for as long as we could between them all).”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The footage was shared by a volunteer at Sakima’s Sanctuary, in order to show the impact that fireworks can have on rescue animals. Although they can’t confirm the exact location where the display was coming from, the loud bangs can clearly be heard in the video taken at the shelter.

Danielle wants people to be more considerate of rescue animals when planning firework displays. She added: “These dogs have been mistreated and abandoned and abused by many humans, not us. We are doing all we can all the time for them. We can’t shake a bag of magic beads and work miracles for them all. Please just be a little bit more considerate of how close you are to our kennels? Go to an arranged one, look up what’s around you on maps. These dogs don’t deserve this.”

Related topics:FireworksVideoDogsVolunteer
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice