The future of Blackpool's former Odeon cinema site is set to be decided at a town hall hearing.

Plans to convert the building on Rigby Road into a self-storage facility were refused by Blackpool Council, but developer Austringer Capital Ltd appealed the decision with a date now set for a planning hearing.

It will be held at Blackpool Town Hall on Wednesday, September 4, when an independent planning inspector will hear evidence from the applicant and the council, before delivering a decision at a future date.

The former Odeon Cinema | Local Democracy Reporting Service

Council planners refused the application to convert the former 10-screen cinema into a self-storage facility, using their delegated powers. It was decided the scheme contravened planning policies including those around employment areas.

A document submitted to the hearing by the council sets out a number of reasons for its decision and concludes: "The conflict with the aforementioned policies would undermine the spatial strategy for the location of future employment development and the Inner Area regeneration aspirations set out in the Development Plan, when read as a whole."

But Austringer Capital argues there is demand for a self-storage facility in Blackpool and the scheme "will bring back into use vacant floorspace for which there is no identified demand for the current permitted uses (either cinema or leisure uses) in order to meet that need".

Documents submitted by Austringer Capital add the investment would support local businesses and "has the potential to support significant employment within such businesses as evidenced above alongside providing direct employment on site and improving the appearance and aesthetic, including the biodiversity at the site".

Artist's impression of the proposed Odeon redevelopment (picture from Austringer Capital) | Austringer Capital

The former 10-screen Odeon closed down in June 2023 after the lease came to an end. Since then the screens have been stripped out.

The site has been re-branded Bloomfield Central with proposals for the former Odeon also including three food and drink outlets at the front of the building.

However plans for alterations to the car park, the addition of a drive-thru lane to the former Frankie and Bennys, an additional drive-thru lane at McDonalds and a pedestrian access ramp off Rigby Road have subsequently been approved as part of a separate planning application.