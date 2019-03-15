When can your child return to school or nursery after having these illnesses?

But depending on what they've caught, they might be able to return sooner than you think. This is the current advice, according to the NHS and the Public Health Agency:

1. Chicken Pox Your child can return when all spots have crusted over other Buy a Photo

2. Conjuctivitis No need to stay off, but school or nursery should be informed other Buy a Photo

3. Diarrhoea and vomiting Your child can return 48 hours after the last episode other Buy a Photo

4. Glandular Fever No need to stay off, but school or nursery should be informed other Buy a Photo

View more