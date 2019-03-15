When can your child return to school or nursery after having these illnesses?
All parents dread the call from school or nursery to come and collect their poorly little one.
But depending on what they've caught, they might be able to return sooner than you think. This is the current advice, according to the NHS and the Public Health Agency:
1. Chicken Pox
Your child can return when all spots have crusted over
2. Conjuctivitis
No need to stay off, but school or nursery should be informed
3. Diarrhoea and vomiting
Your child can return 48 hours after the last episode
4. Glandular Fever
No need to stay off, but school or nursery should be informed
