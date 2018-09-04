Only 6 in 10 people in Preston walk for more than 10 minutes per week

Nearly 40 per cent of people in Preston fail to walk for 10 consecutive minutes a week, according to the Department for Transport.

Public Health England has encouraged adults to walk for at least 10 minutes a day, but 39 per cent of people in the area don’t manage one 10 minute walk a week. Across England the rate is 31 per cent.

Figures from Sport England’s Active Lives Survey show that Preston has a lower than average weekly walking rate. A 10-minute walk could include walking to work or to the shops, as well as taking a walk specifically for recreation or exercise.

Sport England, which conducted the survey, aims to help get everyone in England to feel able to engage in sport and physical activity.

It focuses much of its work on programmes that help people who do very little or no physical activity, and groups who are typically less active.

In June, Public Health England and the Royal College of GPs launched a campaign to promote the health benefits of taking a brisk 10-minute walk every day. In Preston people were more likely to walk as a leisure activity than for travel.

Some 42 per cent of people said they took a recreational stroll at least once a week, compared with 37 per cent that travelled at least once a week on foot.

Dr Mike Brennan, Public Health England's physical activity lead, said: “While we’re starting to see more people being active, getting the nation moving presents a significant challenge and won’t be solved overnight. For most people, walking or cycling is the easiest way to be active. Even a 10-minute brisk walk every day can make a real difference to your health.”