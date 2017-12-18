Festive pharmacy opening times for Preston, Chorley and South Ribble

Have your say

A number of pharmacies across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble are open over the Christmas and New Year holiday period.

If a pharmacy is not listed below, it may not be open on that particular date. Some pharmacies occasionally close during their scheduled opening hours - it's worth checking ahead of your visit.

Where specific opening times are not supplied for a pharmacy, they can be contacted on the telephone number provided.

::Sunday 24 December (Christmas Eve)

Pharmacies will be open as normal; however, some pharmacy opening times may vary on this date.

::Monday 25 December (Christmas Day)

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE. Tel: 01772 654448. Open 9am to 1pm.

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, PR25 2SD. Tel: 01772 905678. Open 9am to 10pm

Imaan Pharmacy, 70-80 Lancaster Road, Preston, PR1 1DD. Tel: 01772 250486. Open 12noon to 3pm

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, PR7 2EY. Tel: 01257 754754. Open 12noon to 6pm

HBS Pharmacy, 30 St Mary's Road, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6TD. Tel: 01772 620487. Open 12noon to 3pm

HBS Pharmacy, St Fillans Medical Centre, 2 Liverpool Road, Preston, PR1 0AD. Tel: 01772 746566. Open 10am-1pm

::Tuesday 26 December (Boxing Day)

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE. Tel: 01772 654448. Open 9am to 1pm

Asda Pharmacy, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9NP. Tel: 01772 707810. Open 9am to 6pm

Boots, 10-13 Fishergate, Preston PR1 3QA. Tel: 01772 254517. Open 8.30am to 5pm

Boots, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Deepdale, PR1 6QY. Tel: 01772 792265. Open 9am to 6pm

New Hall Lane Pharmacy, 270 New Hall Lane, Preston, PR1 4ST. Tel: 01722 700483. Open 11am to 4pm

HBS Pharmacy, Issa Medical Centre, St Gregory Road, Preston, PR1 6YA. Tel: 01772 707248. Open 11am to 3pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 112 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR. Tel: 01772 254937. Open 10am to 2pm and 6pm-10pm

Morrisons In-store Pharmacy, Mariners Way, Ashton-on-Ribble, Preston, PR2 2YN. Tel: 01772 732925. Open 10am to 6pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ. Tel: 01772 651374. Open 9am to 5pm

Boots, Unit C2, Capitol Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Deepdale, PR1 6QY. Tel: 01772 792265. Open 9am to 6pm

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, PR7 2EY. Tel: 01257 754754. Open 12noon to 10pm

Asda Pharmacy, Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road, Chorley, PR6 7JY. Tel: 01772 332290. Open 9am to 6pm

Boots UK Limited, 24 Market Walk, New Market Street, Chorley, PR7 1DE. Tel: 01257 262648. Open 10am to 4pm

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SD. Tel: 01772 905678. Open 9am to 10pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ. Tel: 01772 312457. Open 9am to 7pm

Great Eccleston Health Centre, Raikes Road, Gt. Eccleston, Lancashire, PR3 0ZA. Tel: 01995 672925

Tesco Instore Pharmacy, Towngate, Leyland, Preston, PR25 2FN. Tel: 01772 472847

Tesco In-store Pharmacy, Tesco Extra, Ackhurst Industrial Estate, Foxhole Road, Chorley, PR7 1NW. Tel: 01257 491847

Tesco in-store pharmacy, Buckshaw Village, Chorley, PR7 7EL. Tel: 01257 491647

Sunday 31 December (New Year’s Eve)

Pharmacies will be open as normal; however, some pharmacy opening times may vary on this date.

::Monday 1 January 2018 (New Year’s Day)

M X Pharmacy, 51-53 Longridge Road, Ribbleton, Preston, PR2 6RE. Tel: 01772 654448. Open 9am to 1pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, 112 Deepdale Road, Preston, PR1 5AR. Tel: 01772 254937. Open 10am to 2pm and 6pm-10pm

Asda Pharmacy, Eastway, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9NP. Tel: 01772 707810. Open 10am to 6pm

Boots, Unit C2, Deepdale Retail Park, Blackpool Road, Deepdale, PR1 6QY. Tel: 01772 792265. Open 11am to 5pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Sainsbury's, Flintoff Way, Preston, PR1 6PJ. Tel: 01772 651374. Open 10am to 5pm

Chorley Pharmacy, 13-17 Peel Street, Chorley, PR7 2EY. Tel: 01257 754754. Open 12noon to 10pm

Asda Pharmacy, Asda Superstore, Sheephill Lane, Clayton Green Road, Chorley, PR6 7JY. Tel: 01772 332290. Open 10am to 6pm

Boots, Unit 2 Capitol Retail Park, Preston, PR5 4AW. Tel: 01772 885478. Open 11am to 5pm

Leyland Late Night Pharmacy, 6 Hough Lane, Leyland, Lancashire, PR25 2SD. Tel: 01772 905678. Open 9am to 10pm

Lloyds Pharmacy, Cuerden Way, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BJ. Tel: 01772 312457. Open 9am to 7pm