Everything we know about paramedics in hazmat suits called to Fleetwood home

The sight of paramedics in full body protective suits and face masks on a Fleetwood street has sparked concern among neighbours.

One person was taken to hospital this morning - but so far few details have been released about the incident.

Here is what we know so far:

What happened?

An ambulance was called to Addison Road at 9.25am on Wednesday.

Neighbours saw paramedics dressed in hazmat style full body protective gear, with hoods wrapped tightly around their face, along with face masks and gloves.

A local resident, understood to be female, was taken away in an ambulance, dressed in blue scrubs and with her face covered.

The scene had returned to normal around an hour later, with no sign of any health officials near the home.

What have people said about it?

The North West Ambulance Service confirmed a patient had been taken to hospital but said it was unable to provide any further details.

Public Health England, a government agency, has confirmed it is aware of the situation but declined to provide any details.

Neighbours have told of their shock at what has gone on.

If Public Health England are involved, is this another case of monkeypox?

This is not yet clear. When asked, Public Health England refused to confirm whether this incident was potentially linked to two confirmed cases of monkeypox on the Fylde coast.

Earlier this week it was confirmed some patients at the nearby Mountview medical practice in Fleetwood had been offered the smallpox vaccine after the latest diagnosis of a medical worker from the port town.

It has led to speculation online that this case may be linked - but officials have so far refused to either confirm or deny this.