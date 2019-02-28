Chorley Birth Centre closed after asbestos found in hospital building

Hospital bosses have announced that The Birth Centre at Chorley has been closed after builders found asbestos on the site.

Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said they were forced to act on Monday and the move was temporary.

Although no asbestos has been found in the atmosphere and there has been no risk to patients, staff or visitors, the lift and fire alarm at the unit inside Chorley Hospital are affected.

A statement from the Trust said: "We are in the process of contacting all women who planned to have their baby at the Birth Centre, to discuss their options.

"We are very sorry that this closure has affected women’s birth plans, and will do everything we can to make the best possible alternative arrangements.

"If you are pregnant, and had planned to have your baby at Chorley Birth Centre, and we haven’t been in touch with you yet, please ring 01772 528223.

"The reason we have temporarily closed the Birth Centre is that we identified asbestos when we were undertaking some building work.

"The presence of asbestos does not pose any risk to patients, visitors or staff whilst it is contained and appropriately managed. Daily air quality checks confirm there are no asbestos fibres in the atmosphere. The area has also been sealed by a specialist asbestos contractor.

"However the fire service has advised that the lift should not be used, and we are unable to maintain the fire alarm system on the third floor.

"On a balance of risk we have decided that we can no longer use the third floor, which is where the Birth Centre is currently situated.

"We are now working on a plan to create a new Birth Centre at Chorley, but unfortunately that won’t be open for some time which is why we need to work with pregnant women to make alternative plans."