Cancer patient makes it to Blackpool for final trip

Cancer patient Tracey Halliday has managed to have her final hurrah in Blackpool after making it her mission to spend one last time in the resort.

The 41-year-old from Perth, Scotland, made a public appeal in January, explaining how she was desperate to make a final trip to the resort, after falling in love with Blackpool following her wombcancer diagnosis in 2015.

Tracey Halliday with her family and town cryer Barry McQueen

And now Tracey has managed to spend a long weekend at The Imperial hotel, visiting all of her favourite Blackpool attractions.

She was joined by her husband, Willy, 50, her auntie, Sandra Boyd, 62 and her cousin Carron Boyd, 38.

Tracey explained how they have made trips to SEA LIFE Blackpool and Madame Tussauds as well as adopting a goat called Domino at Farmer Parrs Animal World in Fleetwood.

She said: “We had our very own personal guide around SEA LIFE and it was very relaxing.”

“I’m also excited to be going to Blackpool Zoo and the model village.

“It has meant the world to me to be here with my family and I am so glad I got the final chance to come back.”

Tracey also got a surprise visit from Blackpool’s Town Cryer, Barry McQueen.

Tracey said: “I was totally shocked. I’ve never met a town cryer before and he was lovely”.

Barry said he was ‘honoured’ to meet Tracey.

Barry said: “It’s been absolutely lovely, a real pleasure. She is wonderful and I was glad to come and thank her for her support for Blackpool.”

The family finished their visit by having afternoon tea at the Tower Ballroom before going home.