Call for more shops and cafes to support breastfeeding mums

A new breastfeeding support service is being launched on April 1 to support mums across Lancashire.

Lancashire County Council has joined forces with Families and Babies (FAB) to offer support in hospital, at home and in the community.

The service will provide bedside support on maternity wards, home visits, phone and text message advice, as well as training for people who want to become peer support volunteers.

It also includes a scheme to sign up more shops, cafes and other community venues as breastfeeding friendly places.

County Coun Shaun Turner, cabinet member for health and wellbeing, said: “Research has shown how important breastfeeding is for the health of mothers and their children.

“Our peer support service helps to develop a supportive infant feeding community where mothers can breastfeed for as long as they wish.”

Dr Sakthi Karunanithi, director of public health for the county council, said: “Breastfeeding boosts a child’s immune system, so breastfed babies are far less likely to suffer gastroenteritis or respiratory conditions.

“It also improves the bond between mothers and their child and can help children and mothers to maintain a healthy weight.”