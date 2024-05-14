Headteacher gives update on when school will reopen following safety concerns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The headteacher of a Lancashire school forced to close due to safety concerns has issued an update.

Pupils of St Mary's CE Primary School, Haslingden Old Rd, Rawtenstall, Rossendale were told to stay at home since last Friday due to safety concerns.

Neil Gurman, headteacher of St Mary's CE Primary School, said: "We have had to close the school building last Friday, (May 10), due to some temporary structural issues with the roof.

“Y6 pupils will continue to attend the school hall which is unaffected by this issue to sit their KS2 National Curriculum tests.”

He added: "We have been instructed by the county council's building surveyors that it will be necessary for the building to remain closed for the rest of the week to enable repairs to take place.

"During this time, all classes will be able to access daily remote learning."

It is hoped to reopen next week.