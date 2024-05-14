Headteacher gives update on when school will reopen following safety concerns

By Emma Downey
Published 10th May 2024, 08:45 BST
Updated 14th May 2024, 10:26 BST
The headteacher of a Lancashire school forced to close due to safety concerns has issued an update.

Pupils of St Mary's CE Primary School, Haslingden Old Rd, Rawtenstall, Rossendale were told to stay at home since last Friday due to safety concerns.

Pupils of St Mary's CE Primary School, Haslingden Old Rd, Rawtenstall, Rossendale have been told to stay at home.

Neil Gurman, headteacher  of St Mary's CE Primary School, said: "We have had to close the school building last Friday, (May 10), due to some temporary structural issues with the roof.

“Y6 pupils will continue to attend the school hall which is unaffected by this issue to sit their KS2 National Curriculum tests.”

He added: "We have been instructed by the county council's building surveyors that it will be necessary for the building to remain closed for the rest of the week to enable repairs to take place.

"During this time, all classes will be able to access daily remote learning."

READ MORE:

It is hoped to reopen next week.

Lee Royd Nursery School in Accrington is also closed today due to having no water. The issue has been reported to United Utilities.

