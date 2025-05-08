Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Your thoughts are wanted on the next phase of a £55m flood defence programme to protect thousands of homes and businesses.

A public consultation has been launched on the next phase of the Environment Agency’s Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme (P&SR FRMS). Subject to planning permission, construction is due to start in Spring 2026 with works scheduled to omplete in 2027.

What’s planned?

The defences will reduce flood risk to homes and businesses in Walton-le-Dale. The works are taking place along the River Ribble and River Darwen and include:

making improvements to existing defences

raising the height of some existing defences

building new flood defence walls

building new embankments.

The Environment Agency is helping deliver the government's commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.

Victoria Road visualisation | EA

Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager, Richard Knight, said: “Whilst flood walls in Walton-le-Dale were not overtopped, the intense rainfall we saw at New Year made it clear to see the need for improved defences on the Rivers Ribble and Darwen.

“Climate change is making such weather events more common. I would ask people in the local community to take part in this public consultation to ensure we can take their views into consideration.”

When and where

A public consultation event on the plans for Walton-le-Dale is being held at Walton-le-Dale Community Centre, off Higher Walton Road, PR5 4HB on Monday, May 19 between 2pm and 7pm.

People can also see the plans and fill out a feedback form on the Flood Hub - thefloodhub.co.uk/psr/ - and submit their comments to [email protected]

Background:

Construction of the P&SR FRMS began in 2022 and, when complete, thousands of properties will be better protected from flooding between Broadgate in Preston and Walton-le-Dale. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.

For more information, head to the Scheme’s page on the Flood Hub: thefloodhub.co.uk/psr/