Have your say on latest phase of £55m flood defence work to protect homes and businesses in Walton-le-Dale
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A public consultation has been launched on the next phase of the Environment Agency’s Preston & South Ribble Flood Risk Management Scheme (P&SR FRMS). Subject to planning permission, construction is due to start in Spring 2026 with works scheduled to omplete in 2027.
What’s planned?
The defences will reduce flood risk to homes and businesses in Walton-le-Dale. The works are taking place along the River Ribble and River Darwen and include:
- making improvements to existing defences
- raising the height of some existing defences
- building new flood defence walls
- building new embankments.
The Environment Agency is helping deliver the government's commitment to invest a record £2.65 billion over two years towards the construction of new flood schemes and the repair and maintenance of existing ones.
Environment Agency Flood Risk Manager, Richard Knight, said: “Whilst flood walls in Walton-le-Dale were not overtopped, the intense rainfall we saw at New Year made it clear to see the need for improved defences on the Rivers Ribble and Darwen.
“Climate change is making such weather events more common. I would ask people in the local community to take part in this public consultation to ensure we can take their views into consideration.”
When and where
A public consultation event on the plans for Walton-le-Dale is being held at Walton-le-Dale Community Centre, off Higher Walton Road, PR5 4HB on Monday, May 19 between 2pm and 7pm.
People can also see the plans and fill out a feedback form on the Flood Hub - thefloodhub.co.uk/psr/ - and submit their comments to [email protected]
Background:
Construction of the P&SR FRMS began in 2022 and, when complete, thousands of properties will be better protected from flooding between Broadgate in Preston and Walton-le-Dale. Construction is expected to be completed in 2027.
For more information, head to the Scheme’s page on the Flood Hub: thefloodhub.co.uk/psr/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.