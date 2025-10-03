One of Whalley’s most prominent pubs has gone on the market - with a multi-million pound price tag.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Swan Inn, in King Street, which also has six en-suite letting bedrooms, is being disposed of by the Vixen Pub company, who want £2m for the 250-year-old property.

The traditional coaching inn, is set in 0.38 acres, and also features a central bar servery to a public bar, a lounge for casual dining, a fully-equipped catering kitchen with prep room, customer toilets, manager’s accomodation, a beer cellar, a small enclosed beer patio and ‘extensive’ car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Property is a Grade II Listed building and located within Whalley Conservation Area. It is reputed to be one of the area’s most haunted sites.

The Swan Hotel, Whalley | Savills/Rightmove

The ghost of Mary Lane

According to local historian Simon Entwistle, the hotel is known to be haunted by the ghost of a woman called Mary Lane, who has been seen several times.

Mr Entwistle told the BBC: “The Hotel was built in the year 1781 and the first landlord was a chap called Cunningham, who employed Mary as a scullery maid. Mary through no fault of her own suffered from learning difficulties. When the poor girl became pregnant to an unknown guest, Cunningham told her that he did not think her fit to be a mother, and informed her that when she gave birth the baby would be fostered outside the Ribble Valley.

“Mary gave birth to a perfectly healthy baby girl and Cunningham kept his promise - the baby was adopted . Mary pined and pined for her baby girl. She became so desperately depressed that she decided to terminate her life in the hotel. They say that Cunningham could not stand the guilt of Mary's death and left the premises soon after.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Mary's ghost has been seen on many occasions, one of the most famously talked about stories relating to her took place in 1967, when a family from Ipswich Suffolk were travelling through the village, and decided to break up the journey by staying the night in Whalley. They choose the Swan Hotel, but this family were not the average family, the mother was a medium. As soon as she entered the hotel she stopped in her tracks.

“She went upstairs and placed her suitcase on the bed, Mary's ghost came to her and apparently they had quite a conversation, relating to Mary's death and her hatred for Cunningham. This lady from Suffolk who had only been in the building for some 15 minutes knew all about the poor girl's past. She went downstairs and had a word with the landlord, he was drying some glasses when she informed him of her ghostly encounter. The glass slipped through his hands smashing on the floor. He asked her if she had ever been to Whalley before, "No" she said "I have never been to Lancashire in my life."

Mr Entwistle said that another tale is that visitors from Manchester to Whalley’s annual Pickwick Night in December went to the Swan, looking for something to eat. One of them noticed a mirror on the wall, but the face that looked out of the mirror was not their's - it was Mary Lane.