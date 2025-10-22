A man from Haslingden has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for his part in a major UK drug trafficking operation.

Ian Ogden, 46, of Helmshore Road, was handed a 16-year-and-eight-month sentence at Manchester Crown Court on Monday after admitting conspiracy to supply Class A and B drugs and money laundering.

Ogden was a key associate of Gregory Bell, 43, a “drug baron” from Prestbury who led a nationwide organised crime group distributing cocaine, heroin, MDMA, amphetamine and cannabis.

Ian Ogden, from Haslingden, has been sentenced to more than 16 years in prison for his part in a major UK drug trafficking operation | Greater Manchester Police

Bell was sentenced to 18 years and nine months for directing the criminal network.

Prosecutors described Ogden as running his own drug business while also working closely with Bell to manage logistics and coordinate large-scale drug deals.

Messages retrieved from encrypted devices used by the group showed Ogden arranging deliveries, approving transactions and liaising with couriers across the country.

Paul Brown, 51, another associate of the gang, was also sentenced to 10 years after being extradited from Spain.

In total, members of the network controlled multiple safe houses, vehicles with secret compartments and amassed significant wealth, including properties and cash.

The criminal enterprise operated like a business, with couriers even submitting “timesheets” for drug deliveries.

Gregory Bell, 43, generated vast profits as a wholesale supplier of Class A drugs to other organised criminal groups (OCGs) before detectives were able to access his encrypted smartphone and uncover his operation | Greater Manchester Police/PA Wire

Bell and Ogden’s operations extended across the UK, with GMP describing the scale as “staggering.”

Detective Inspector Richard Castley of Greater Manchester Police said: “Thanks to the tireless work of our officers and partners, we were able to dismantle his network piece by piece.

“The scale of Bell’s operation was staggering - from the volume of drugs being moved to the number of properties he acquired through criminal proceeds.

“This was a man who profited from the misery that drug dealing and using has on our communities, not just in Manchester but the entire country. “

The investigation, part of Operation Venetic, involved international collaboration with the National Crime Agency and law enforcement agencies in France, the Netherlands and Spain.

Evidence from encrypted devices allowed police to dismantle the network and bring its leaders, including Ogden, to justice.

A drugs baron who paid his daughter's private school fees with envelopes of cash has been jailed for 18 years and nine months at Manchester Crown Court | Greater Manchester Police/PA Wire

Hilary Ryan, specialist prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service’s Serious Economic and Organised Crime and International Directorate, added: “Gregory Bell and Ian Ogden who played a leading role in the distribution of hundreds of kilos of class A and B drugs to the North West have been jailed today.

“They believed they were operating in secret using encrypted devices but we, working closely with the National Crime Agency and Greater Manchester Police, were able to prove the scale of their organised crime group’s offending so they can be sentenced for it and prevented from spreading dangerous drugs and associated crime to the region.

“Additionally, we worked with international partners to extradite Paul Brown – one of their biggest wholesale customers – from Spain to face justice in the UK for his own drug dealing.”