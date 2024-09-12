Could you be the next Hermoine Granger and Ron Weasley?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An UK-wide opening cast call has been launched to find the next Harry Potter stars for an upcoming HBO Original series adaption of the movies.

A casting call has been announced to find the new cast for HBO's upcoming "Harry Potter" series, looking for the show's new Hermoine, Harry and Ron. | Getty Images

Harry Potter is a series of seven fantasy novels written by British author J. K. Rowling which spanned eight movies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They chronicle the lives of a young wizard, Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe) and his friends, Hermione Granger (Emma Watson) and Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) all of whom are students at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

Taking to social media platform X an excited J.K. Rowling posted the open cast details along with the caption: ‘So this happened’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to social media platform X an excited J.K. Rowling posted the open cast details along with the caption: ‘So this happened’. | J.K Rowing X/HBO

To be eligible for the roles of Harry, Ron or Hermione, children must be between the ages of nine and 11 in April 2025 and be residents of the UK or Ireland.

The casting call also says it is "committed to inclusive, diverse casting".

It asks that one video be "a short poem or story" (though nothing from Harry Potter) and the second "telling us a bit about yourself, including your date of birth, height and where you live".

Children should also use their own accents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For those wishing to apply, they must send two self-tapes, which are videos of those auditioning.

Applications must also be submitted by a parent or legal guardian.

Read More Who are the Strictly Come Dancing celebritiy contestants 2024? Everything you need to know about them

Francesca Gardiner and Mark Mylod, known for producingSuccession, will serve as creative heads for the series. Gardiner will also serve as showrunner and executive producer. Mylod is slated to executive produce and direct multiple episodes as well.

The deadline for submissions is 31 October 2024.

There is no release date yet for the series, but the call notes that the series is expected to film in the UK during 2025-26.

It is also expected that there will be seven series of the show, each season adapting one of the Harry Potter books by JK Rowling.

For more information and how to apply visit the Cast It website HERE.