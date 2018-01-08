Hanby’s Dog Grooming in Preston is on a dog wash drive for poorly pooches

A pet’s welfare is paramount to animal lover Corinne Hanby. After running a pet supplies company for several years, she launched her business, Hanby’s Dog Grooming, in Blackpool Road, Preston, a year ago.

But seeing some of the pups in distress and needing medical treatment, inspired the 56-year-old to introduce a charity dog wash once a month to raise funds to help struggling pet owners with their vet bills.

Corinne Hanby from Hanby's Dog Grooming is offering dog washing one a month for charity. She is pictured with Molly.

Corinne says: “As a dog groomer I sometimes see them in pain and their owners can’t afford to go to the vets.

“The RSPCA can give a discounted rate but the owners still have to find the funds.

“So I have decided to set up a fund-raising express dog wash on the second Saturday of every month, starting on January 13, from 10am.

“Volunteers will give your dog an express wash for a cheaper rate while you wait and 100 per cent of the money raised will be used to help dogs needing vet treatment where the owners can not afford to pay.

“This will usually be people who take a rescue dog with an existing illness, that can’t get insurance or elderly people who often have to choose between helping their dog and eating or heating their home.

“However, other cases will be considered if funds are available.

“I won’t be choosing who gets this money.

“I will be working with vets and other dog groomers who will refer cases they feel are worthy.

“Volunteers will not claim any expenses and the shampoo, warm water and electricity will be paid for by myself as the salon owner.

“And at a local level, the pet owners in the community get a reasonably priced dog wash and they know the money they pay will go towards helping poorly animals.

“Prices start from as little as £5 for a wash only of short haired breeds. Most short haired breeds will be washed and dried for £10. For all others please ask for a price.

“Junior Miss Preston Jessica Jackson, who is a dog lover, will be helping us wash dogs and will be there to launch the project.

“I am also appealing for any councillors who high profile figures in the area to come along and help out. I am also looking for vets and dog groomers to come on board and support this venture.”

Corinne knows only too well the cost of vet bills as she currently has five dogs: She has adopted four and is fostering another.

She adds: “I have a dog that was bitten by a snake a few years ago. The treatment cost £4,500.

“Luckily I had insured her, otherwise she would have died.

“My insured covered her for the first £3,000 and so I only had to pay £1,500. I was lucky I had that money but how many people have that kind of cash in their bank accounts?

“There are people who take in rescue dogs and if they have had previous illnesses, companies won’t insure them.

“That is why I want to do this charity dog wash. I want to make sure people who can’t afford to get their pets treated have this support.”

With Corinne’s passion for animals, her early career path took her to set up a business selling pet supplies and accessories.

But as she began working with dogs via a small grooming section in her shop, she found her natural vocation.

She adds: “I had a pet supply business and someone suggested I set up a grooming salon in the shop and so I did.

“I realised how much I liked working with dogs and so I trained to be a groomer and re-opened as a grooming salon.

“I love everything about my job. It is wonderful to see the dogs’ personalities and see how devoted they are to their owners.

“They love people and will do anything for them. They get really excited when they are being groomed.”

To book your dog in for an express wash or if you are a vet who can help call Corinne on 07957698877.