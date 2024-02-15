Half of homes sold at Whalley development
Prospect Homes is crediting a resurgent housing market for increased confidence among buyers and sellers that has led to over half of the homes being sold at Mitton Grange.
Prospect Homes’ head of sales Sam Palin said: “Even when the housing market slowed down, homes were still selling well at Mitton Grange. A large number of our customers are downsizers who wanted a low maintenance home in a great area. Buying a new build home means they won’t have to carry out lengthy, and costly, renovation works. It’ll all be done when they get the keys. And of course they will also see a huge difference in their energy bills compared to an older property, meaning less money being spent on monthly bills. Whalley also has such a lovely close-knit community so it’s easy to see why our homes have been in such high demand.”
Despite over half of the homes being sold, there is still good availability across all house types.
The three-bedroom Croston starts from £350,000 and includes an open plan kitchen and dining area that opens out into the garden plus a separate lounge and WC/utility room. Upstairs there are two good sized double bedrooms, the main bedroom having an ensuite shower room and the further two bedrooms share a family bathroom.
The four-bedroom Whalley is priced from £460,000. Downstairs there is an open plan kitchen, dining and family area plus a separate lounge, cloakroom and utility room.
Upstairs there are three double bedrooms, the main with an ensuite shower room, plus a single bedroom and family bathroom. This home also comes with an external garage.
Prospect Homes is part of the Riverside Group, one of the UK’s leading social housing and regeneration organisations. Setting them apart from other housebuilders, all profits from the sale of Prospect Homes are re-invested into Riverside to finance their social value work and support some of the most vulnerable communities.
Sam continues: “When customers buy a Prospect home they’ll be playing their part in helping others. This is our ‘Homes for Good’ ethos, and it’s something everyone at Prospect is very proud of.”
The Whalley and Pattersley show homes are open from Thursday to Monday. To find out more about the remaining homes at Mitton Grange visit www.prospecthomes.co.uk/new-homes/mitton-grange/ or call 01254 375 675.
To find out more about how Prospect's profits help community projects across the country visit: www.riverside.org.uk