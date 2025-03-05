A group of men “armed with weapons” were seen chasing another gang in Chorley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident occurred on Eaves Lane, near Moss Close, at around 5pm on Tuesday evening.

Officers quickly responded to the scene after reports that some of the men involved in the altercation were carrying weapons.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A group of men “armed with weapons” were seen chasing another gang in Chorley | Contributed

The men had dispersed by the time authorities arrived and there were no reports of injuries.

Det Insp Ian Derbyshire, of Chorley CID, said: “We know that anybody who saw this incident would have understandably been concerned and I would like to reassure residents that we are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“We have a dedicated team of officers investigating this incident who have been out in Chorley last night and today carrying out enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We want to reassure you that this is being treated as an isolated incident. However, we have increased reassurance patrols in the area as a precaution.”

Officers urged anyone who saw or captured anything suspicious in the area on camera between 4.50pm and 5.10pm to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1057 from March 4.