Grill pan fire catches fire at home in Preston
A grill pan caught fire at a residential property in Preston.
Fire crews from Preston and Fulwood attended the scene in Deborah Avenue at around 1.30pm today (September 11).
A grill pan had caught alight in the home but it had been extinguished by the time crews arrived, the fire service said.
Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, small tool kit and a fan unit to make the scene safe.
They were in attendance for around 15 minutes.
Cooking Safely
- Take pans off the heat or turn the heat down if you're distracted or called away from the cooker.
- Use a thermostat-controlled deep-fat fryer, which will make sure fat doesn't get too hot.
- If you're off enjoying a night out, consider preparing some food for when you come home or perhaps visiting a takeaway instead if you are hungry.
- Don't overfill a pan with oil - never fill it more than one-third full.
- Don't store items on cooker hobs. Radiated heat can easily ignite combustible items. It is also easy to accidentally turn on the wrong dial for the hob or oven.
- Avoid storing items in the oven in case it gets switched on accidentally. However if you do, it is best to ensure they are clean and free from a buildup of grease or food residue.
- If your pan does catch fire, don’t throw water over it, especially if you were cooking with fat or hot oil.
- Be very careful if you are wearing loose clothing.
