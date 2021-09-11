Grill pan fire catches fire at home in Preston

Fire crews from Preston and Fulwood attended the scene in Deborah Avenue at around 1.30pm today (September 11).

A grill pan had caught alight in the home but it had been extinguished by the time crews arrived, the fire service said.

Firefighters used a thermal imaging camera, small tool kit and a fan unit to make the scene safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fire crews from Preston and Fulwood attended the scene in Deborah Avenue.

They were in attendance for around 15 minutes.

Cooking Safely

- Take pans off the heat or turn the heat down if you're distracted or called away from the cooker.

- Use a thermostat-controlled deep-fat fryer, which will make sure fat doesn't get too hot.

- If you're off enjoying a night out, consider preparing some food for when you come home or perhaps visiting a takeaway instead if you are hungry.

- Don't overfill a pan with oil - never fill it more than one-third full.

- Don't store items on cooker hobs. Radiated heat can easily ignite combustible items. It is also easy to accidentally turn on the wrong dial for the hob or oven.

- Avoid storing items in the oven in case it gets switched on accidentally. However if you do, it is best to ensure they are clean and free from a buildup of grease or food residue.

- If your pan does catch fire, don’t throw water over it, especially if you were cooking with fat or hot oil.

- Be very careful if you are wearing loose clothing.