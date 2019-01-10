Gregson Green and Chorley Oxfam Campaigners group support the community

Communities in Chorley and beyond have started the new year with generous donations.

Members of Chorley and District Oxfam Campaigns Group and friends sang at Buckshaw Tesco, raising 329.40 for Oxfam

Hoghton based charity Gregson Green donated three tonnes of food and raised more than £300 as part of their 5 Gold G’s Appeal.

The campaign - Gregson Green’s Gathering Goodwill Gifts - was aimed at supporting local foodbank charities who assist people experiencing difficult times.

Members organised a Santa’s sleigh, with Elsa from Frozen, to collect tinned food and toiletries at the end of last year.

These were then dropped off at Calvary Christian Fellowship in Lostock Hall and Home-Start Central Lancashire in Chorley to hand out to families at the beginning of the year.

The community also raised £350 for Preston’s Salvation Army.

Jacqui Gibson on behalf of Gregson Green, said; “Once again due to tremendous community spirit we surpassed our expectations. The amount of donations collected was nearly double than those received at 2017’s event. Thanks to local residents and beyond, more than 100 families in the Preston, Chorley and South Ribble areas have benefited from their generous gifts. We’re delighted to have been able to supply donations to three local foodbank charities.”

Meanwhile, members of Chorley and District Oxfam Campaigns Group have now handed over more than £300 to Oxfam.

Organiser Keith Hargreaves said: “We’re grateful to Buckshaw Tesco for hosting our singing event for the last six years.

“Our collections specifically target Oxfam projects overseas and, for the past three years, the focus has been Yemen, indicative of the duration of the conflict there and the adverse consequences of famine and disease.

“Oxfam is currently working in the country to try to ameliorate a dire situation by creating and improving access to clean water and sanitation for thousands of people.”