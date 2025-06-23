Greggs opens new branch in Lancashire, creating 15 new jobs - all you need to know
A new Greggs outlet is set to offer a range of freshly prepared menu items, including popular options such as the ‘Sausage Roll’; the ‘Red Pepper, Feta & Spinach Bake’; and the ‘Caramelised Biscuit Latte’.
The shop will also feature a variety of meal deals available throughout the day, including breakfast combinations comprising a roll or baguette served with a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink.
Evening visitors can choose from an assortment of hot food items, such as Mozzarella & Cheddar Bites, Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, and a selection of pizza slices including Pepperoni Hot Shot, BBQ Chicken & Bacon, and Veggie Feast.
Available on Just Eat and Uber Eats or via collection via the Greggs App’s Click + Collect service, the new Blackburn shop opens with a fresh, new look and will be open 7 days a week at the following times:
- Monday – Saturday: 7am – 7pm
- Sunday: 8am – 5pm
“Our new shop in Blackburn has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites,” said Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.