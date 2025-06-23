Greggs opens new branch in Lancashire, creating 15 new jobs - all you need to know

Greggs has opened a new store in Blackburn | Greggs

Greggs has opened a new shop in Blackburn, creating 15 new jobs for the area.

A new Greggs outlet is set to offer a range of freshly prepared menu items, including popular options such as the ‘Sausage Roll’; the ‘Red Pepper, Feta & Spinach Bake’; and the ‘Caramelised Biscuit Latte’.

The shop will also feature a variety of meal deals available throughout the day, including breakfast combinations comprising a roll or baguette served with a Fairtrade orange juice or hot drink.

Evening visitors can choose from an assortment of hot food items, such as Mozzarella & Cheddar Bites, Southern Fried Chicken Goujons, and a selection of pizza slices including Pepperoni Hot Shot, BBQ Chicken & Bacon, and Veggie Feast.

Available on Just Eat and Uber Eats or via collection via the Greggs App’s Click + Collect service, the new Blackburn shop opens with a fresh, new look and will be open 7 days a week at the following times:

Monday – Saturday: 7am – 7pm

Sunday: 8am – 5pm

“Our new shop in Blackburn has brought 15 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their Greggs favourites,” said Gillian Long, Retail Operations Director for Greggs.