Green Flag awards for these South Ribble parks

South Ribble retains all four Green Flag Awards for its parks.

Worden Park, Hurst Grange Park and Longton Brickcroft have retained the prestigious award for over ten years whilst Withy Grove Park holds its place for the second year running.

The Green Flag Award scheme, managed by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, recognises and rewards well-managed parks and green spaces, setting the benchmark standard for their management across the United Kingdom and around the world.

Councillor Matthew Tomlinson, Cabinet Member for Finance, Assets and Commercialisation said: “The Green Flag Award retention is a testament to the fantastic facilities that our borough has to offer, and the tireless work that our officers and volunteers do to ensure our parks and open spaces continue to be some of the country’s best.

“I encourage everyone to visit our prestigious parks this summer and enjoy our brilliant open and green spaces.”

Worden Park

Worden Park has held the Green Flag Award since the scheme first began in 1997 (the only site outside of London to have done this). Recently the Grade II listed Worden Hall – at the centre of the park - has undergone a £2.8million investment to bring the historic building back to life with a new refurbishment. The Hall now offers a modern wedding and event space, along with community use areas and a retail unit set in the award-winning grounds.

Longton Brickcroft

Longton Brickcroft Nature Reserve has retained the award since 1998, and Hurst Grange Park has also brought the accreditation home for the 19th year and following the refurbishment of Hurst Grange Coach House in 2021.

Withy Grove Park

Withy Grove Park saw its first award last year following a large scale £2.6million investment into Bamber Bridge Sports Hub which boasts a professional standard playing pitch hub, with two full size 3G pitches and a pavilion.The play area also recently saw the installation of a £110k slide which boasts eight levels of fun for families to enjoy.