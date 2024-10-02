Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Greater Lancashire Hospital is launching a new MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Department to expand much-needed regional healthcare diagnostics provision through the NHS Choose and Book portal.

The new diagnostic equipment represents a major six-figure investment by the Preston-based hospital for a service with high regional waiting times and ever-increasing demand.

Greater Lancashire Hospital took delivery of a cutting-edge 1.5 Tesla MRI scanner in September after signing a deal with Northumberland-based Tesla Radiology Solutions.

MRI scans can help diagnose a wide range of conditions that affect soft tissue, bones, muscles, as well as blood vessels and are regularly used by GPs and clinicians to determine which treatments are required.

Patients can be referred by their GP or consultant via the NHS Choose and Book portal or pay for an MRI scan at Greater Lancashire Hospital themselves.

The new scanner will also be at the disposal of the hospital’s team of top consultants whenever it’s required.

Gwam Rajiah, Executive Chairman of Greater Lancashire Hospital, said: “We can now provide a comprehensive outpatient service for the increasing number of patients seeking our services through the NHS Choose and Book online platform.

“Our specialist MRI scanning services will be available seven days a week supported by a friendly and highly-experienced patient care team.

“We’re committed to doing everything we can to reducing patient waiting times by ensuring they have access to the best equipment in a purpose-built location combined with first-class consultants and healthcare professionals.”

The hospital, based in Ribbleton’s Millennium City Park, had its extensive range of services fully registered on the NHS Choose and Book platform earlier this summer enabling patients and their GPs to choose the best specialist and most convenient time for their requirements.

Greater Lancashire Hospital is also unique in that patients will be seen by some of the UK's top consultants and clinicians from their first appointment, aiding a quicker diagnosis and a shortening of their healthcare journey.

Mr Rajiah added: “Greater Lancashire Hospital’s new MRI scanner forms part of a major ongoing investment as we look to ensure the healthiest future possible for everyone living in Preston, Lancashire and the North West.

“In our capacity as a local hospital run by local people for local people, we’re fully committed to supporting patients along every step of their healthcare journey.”

