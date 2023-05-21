Great Manchester Run 2023: Start line, finish line, how to track runners, road closures and is it on TV?
The 2023 race marks the 20th anniversary of the Great Manchester Run, which stars Europe's biggest 10k event. It is estimated 25,000 people will be taking part in Sunday's race.
The 2023 race marks the 20th anniversary of the Great Manchester Run, which stars Europe’s biggest 10k event. It is estimated 25,000 people will be taking part in Sunday’s race.
Here’s everything you need to know about the Great Manchester Run
Where is the start line for the Great Manchester Run
The start line for the both the 10k race and the half marathon are both situated in the city centre and will follow a similar route before the long-distance runners detour toward the Etihad Stadium.
Runners in both races will start off on Portland Street, close to Oxford Road junctions.
Where is the finish line for the Great Manchester Run
The finish line for the Great Manchester Run is located near to the start line in the city centre. Both races will conclude on Great Bridgewater Street.
Great Manchester Run tracker
If you are interested in following the progress of friends and family on race day, you can download an official app. The ‘Great Run: Running Events’ app allows you to follow someone’s progress as they make their way around the route.
The app can be downloaded from the IOS and Android app stores.
Features included on the app include live tracking, split times and results, interactive course maps and access to all of the important information you need on the day.
You will also be able to check results and times from the run on the Great Run website.
Is the Great Manchester Run on TV?
Yes, the Great Manchester Run will be broadcast live on BBC One on Sunday (May 21), between 11am and 1pm.
Great Manchester Run road closures
Manchester City council have released an extensive list of roads set to be closed over the Great Manchester Run. See the full list below.
Sunday, May 21
4am
Chepstow St: from Oxford St to Great Bridgewater St
Deansgate: from Whitworth St West to John Dalton St
Dickinson St
Peter St: from Mount St to St Peters Square
Portland St: from Oxford St to Princess St
St John St: from Deansgate to Byrom St
6am
Mancunian Way (East and West bound): from Fairfield St to Regent Rd
7am
Alan Turing Way: From Ashton New Rd to Ashton Old Rd
A5063 Trafford Rd: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary
A5063 White City Circle
A56 Bridgewater Way: from Chester Rd to Wharfside Way
A56 Chester Rd: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct
A56 Chester Rd: from White City Circle roundabout to Sir Matt Busby Way
A5801 Wharfside Way: from White City Circle Roundabout to Salford City Boundary
Abingdon St
Ashton Old Rd: from Alan Turing Way to Pin Mill Brow
Bloom St: from Chorlton St to Princess St
Bootle St: from Deansgate to Southmill St
Bridgewater Viaduct
Byrom St: from Quay St to Hardman St
Central St: from Southmill St to Lloyd St

Chester Rd: from Bridgewater Way to Bridgewater Viaduct
Chester Rd: from Mancunian Way Roundabout to Cornbrook
Chester Rd: from Hadfield St to Bridgewater Way
Chorlton Rd: from Jackson St to Mancunian Way
Chorlton St: from Portland St to Silver St
City Rd East: from Albion St to Great Jackson St
Cross St: From Cross St to John Dalton St
Elevator Rd: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Rd
Ellesmere St: from Hulme Hall Rd to Chester Rd
Fairfield St: from Ashton Old Rd to Mancunian Way
Great Bridgewater St: from Oxford St to Deansgate
Great Jackson St : from City Rd East to Chester Rd
Hardman St
Hulme Hall Rd : from Ellesmere St to Chester Rd
Jacksons Row
Lloyd St
Major St: from Sackville St to Princess St
Manor St: at Mancunian Way
Midland St: from Hooper St to Ashton Old Rd
Minshul St: from Portland St to Aytoun St
Oxford St: from Peter St to Whitworth St West
Peter St: from Deansgate to Mount St
Pin Mill Brow: from Fairfield St to Mancunian Way
Portland St: from New York St to Princess St
Princess St: from Albert Square to Portland St
Quay St: from Deansgate to Byrom St
Sackville St: from Portland St to Major St
Silver St: from Minshul St to Chorlton St
Sir Alex Ferguson Way
Sir Matt Busby Way
Southmill St
Trafford Rd: from Exchange Quay to Trafford Rd
Trafford Wharf Rd: from Warren Bruce Rd to Trafford Rd
Warren Bruce Rd: from Wharfside Way to Trafford Wharf Rd
Wharf End: from Trafford Wharf Rd to Trafford Rd
8am
Albion St : from Whitworth St West to Medlock St
Medlock St : from Albion St to River St
Whitworth St : from Albion St to Gloucester St
Great Manchester Run road re-opening times
12pm
Alan Turning Way
1:30pm
Ashton Old Rd
Chorlton Rd
Fairfield St
Manor St
Midland St
Pin Mill St
Mancunian Way
2:45pm
Albion St
Medlock St
Whitworth St
4pm
Peter St
Portland St
Abingdon St
Bloom St
Chepstow St
Chrolton St
Cross St
Great Bridgewater St
Major St
Minshul St
Oxford St
Portland St
Princess St
Sackville St
Silver St
Parker Street
6pm
All remaining on course roads
7:30pm
Deansgate from Whitworth St West to Peter St