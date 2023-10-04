News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING
Dog destroyed after attack leaves man seriously injured
M6 traffic held after crash shuts motorway
Hospital probed for corporate manslaughter after Lucy Letby murders
A-levels and T Levels to be scrapped, Rishi Sunak announces
Bus crash in Venice kills 21 and leaves dozens injured
Tesco pledges ‘affordable Christmas’ as profits soar

Great British Bake Off stars cook up a storm in Chorley

Visitors to Redrow’s show home in Chorley were treated to an array of afternoon tea delights from two celebrity bakers.
By Natalie TomlinsonContributor
Published 4th Oct 2023, 13:23 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Great British Bake Off stars Val Stones and Louise Williams shared their baking hints and tips during a trip to the homebuilder’s Sycamore Manor development in Whittle-le-Woods.

The event was held in the kitchen of The Balmoral show home, where the bakers prepared afternoon tea favourites – sandwiches, sausage rolls and cheese scones – and sweet treats including fruit cakes, strawberry shortcakes and fresh scones with jam and clotted cream.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sian Pitt, sales director for Redrow Lancashire, said: “This was a very enjoyable event. It was great to see both residents from the development and the local community joining us for the day.

2. LtoR Lakshmi Manohran, Louise Williams, Shivani Manohran and Val Stones. Photo: Redrow2. LtoR Lakshmi Manohran, Louise Williams, Shivani Manohran and Val Stones. Photo: Redrow
2. LtoR Lakshmi Manohran, Louise Williams, Shivani Manohran and Val Stones. Photo: Redrow
Most Popular

“Thank you to Val and Louise for preparing such a wonderful feast and for sharing their baking tips with us all. It was a great way to showcase our fabulous show home kitchen.”

Sycamore Manor, located off Mottram Close, boasts a leafy location within an established and popular residential area and features some of Redrow’s most luxurious house styles.

To find out more about the homes available at Sycamore Manor call 01772 340811 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/sycamoremanor

Related topics:Chorley