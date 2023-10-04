Great British Bake Off stars cook up a storm in Chorley
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Great British Bake Off stars Val Stones and Louise Williams shared their baking hints and tips during a trip to the homebuilder’s Sycamore Manor development in Whittle-le-Woods.
The event was held in the kitchen of The Balmoral show home, where the bakers prepared afternoon tea favourites – sandwiches, sausage rolls and cheese scones – and sweet treats including fruit cakes, strawberry shortcakes and fresh scones with jam and clotted cream.
Sian Pitt, sales director for Redrow Lancashire, said: “This was a very enjoyable event. It was great to see both residents from the development and the local community joining us for the day.
“Thank you to Val and Louise for preparing such a wonderful feast and for sharing their baking tips with us all. It was a great way to showcase our fabulous show home kitchen.”
Sycamore Manor, located off Mottram Close, boasts a leafy location within an established and popular residential area and features some of Redrow’s most luxurious house styles.
To find out more about the homes available at Sycamore Manor call 01772 340811 or visit www.redrow.co.uk/sycamoremanor