A Preston GP practice has been told it requires improvement after inspectors found issues with staff supervision, medicines management and patient record-keeping.

The Care Quality Commission (CQC) visited Lytham Road Surgery, based inside Fatima Health Centre on Garstang Road, Fulwood, between July 24 and 30.

The practice, which cares for around 13,400 patients, was rated Requires Improvement overall.

The inspection found the surgery needed to make improvements in the areas of safety, effectiveness and leadership, while the quality of care was judged good for caring and responsiveness.

Inspectors said recruitment procedures were not always safe, with some missing checks and documentation, and staff did not always receive regular supervision.

They found delays in managing test results and weaknesses in systems to monitor patients on high-risk medicines.

The report also said the practice did not always respond effectively to medicine safety alerts, and prescription stationery was not securely tracked.

Records for consent and DNACPR (do not attempt resuscitation) decisions were sometimes incomplete or inconsistently coded.

Under well-led, the CQC said there was no embedded culture of continuous improvement and the practice lacked effective systems to assess, monitor and improve the quality and safety of services.

It also found a lack of regular clinical audits and structured supervision.

Despite the concerns, the CQC said patients were treated with kindness and compassion, their privacy and dignity were protected, and people were involved in decisions about their care.

Access to appointments was described as good, with information presented clearly and efforts made to reduce health inequalities.

Patient feedback was described as mostly positive, with survey results showing satisfaction levels above local and national averages.

People said staff were helpful and caring and they had confidence and trust in their clinicians.

Inspectors found the practice to be clean and well maintained, with a positive learning culture and visible, supportive leaders.

Staff said they felt able to raise concerns and that safety was a priority.

The CQC found breaches of regulation relating to safe care and treatment and good governance, and has asked the provider to submit an action plan setting out how it will address the concerns.