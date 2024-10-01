The latest survey consisted of around 2.56 million questionnaires sent out to patients aged 16 or over registered with GP practices in England, from January 2 to March 25.

699,790 patients completed and returned a questionnaire, resulting in a national response rate of 27.3%.

Patients were asked about the time between contacting their practice and their appointment taking place.

27.1% had an appointment on the same day, 7.8% the next day, 21.9% a few days later, 20.8% between a week or two later, 12.4% more than two weeks later and 9.9% couldn’t remember.

When patients were asked how they felt about the wait for their appointment, nearly two-thirds (65.9%) said “it was about right”.

89.9% of patients said that their needs were met at their last appointment.

We ranked the top 25 in and around Preston by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good:

1 . Berry Lane Medical Centre Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JJ | Of the 122 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

2 . New Longton Surgery Churchside, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4LU | Of the 103 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Photo Sales

3 . Withnell Health Centre Railway Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 8UA | Of the 95 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Maps Photo Sales