GP Patient Survey 2024: 25 of the best surgeries in and around Preston as rated by patients

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 1st Oct 2024, 18:28 BST

The annual survey saw around 699,790 patients complete a questionnaire.

The latest survey consisted of around 2.56 million questionnaires sent out to patients aged 16 or over registered with GP practices in England, from January 2 to March 25.

699,790 patients completed and returned a questionnaire, resulting in a national response rate of 27.3%.

Patients were asked about the time between contacting their practice and their appointment taking place.

27.1% had an appointment on the same day, 7.8% the next day, 21.9% a few days later, 20.8% between a week or two later, 12.4% more than two weeks later and 9.9% couldn’t remember.

When patients were asked how they felt about the wait for their appointment, nearly two-thirds (65.9%) said “it was about right”.

89.9% of patients said that their needs were met at their last appointment.

We ranked the top 25 in and around Preston by the percentage of people who rated the service as good or very good:

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Get the latest headlines, straight to your inbox, with The LEP’s free emails

Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JJ | Of the 122 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

1. Berry Lane Medical Centre

Berry Lane, Longridge, Preston, PR3 3JJ | Of the 122 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Churchside, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4LU | Of the 103 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

2. New Longton Surgery

Churchside, New Longton, Preston, PR4 4LU | Of the 103 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google

Photo Sales
Railway Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 8UA | Of the 95 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

3. Withnell Health Centre

Railway Road, Withnell, Chorley, PR6 8UA | Of the 95 people who responded to the survey, 97% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Preston Road, Clayton Brook, Clayton-le-Woods, Preston, PR6 7EH | Of the 129 people who responded to the survey, 95% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good.

4. Dr Dawoud's Surgery

Preston Road, Clayton Brook, Clayton-le-Woods, Preston, PR6 7EH | Of the 129 people who responded to the survey, 95% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:GP practicesPatientsPrestonEnglandPeopleLancashire