Gorgeous 10 month old Lancashire puppy Ruby returned to kennels after being adopted
Ruby, a staffy-type cross, is currently residing at animal shelter Homeless Hounds on the Fylde Coast.
She is described as a ‘boisterous, mouthy and a beautiful young girl who just wants to please and craves your attention’. She is also very food orientated and would easily take food if it is in reach, and while out on her walkies she is good on the lead and doesn’t pull.
A spokesperson for Homeless Hounds said: “Ruby was adopted several weeks ago. She has briefly spent time in a home but has returned to Homeless Hounds through no fault of her own.
“It’s such a shame as she’s a lovely dog and had learned lots of manners while she’s been away from us. “Since Ruby has been with us she has been learning how to become a grown up girl and leave all her puppy traits behind her. She has lots of potential and loves to learn new things.
“Ruby is a very intelligent girl who always aims to please. She loves playing with her toys and spending time with her humans!
“If you have a Ruby sized space in your home and your heart please head over to our website and apply. We can only accept applications for Lancashire.
If you would like to submit an application form to adopt Ruby click HERE.
Please note: Homeless Hounds cannot rehome dogs to families with children under the age of five.
