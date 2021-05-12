'Goodnight beautiful boy': Family of Blackpool boy Jordan Banks hit by lightning pay tribute to their 'brightest star'

Jordan had been taking part in a one to one football coaching session on the Common Edge playing fields at the end of School Road when he was struck by lightning yesterday evening, May 11.

Emergency services attended and Jordan was taken to hospital, but sadly died a short time later.

And his family have today paid their tributes to the nine-year-old, who they described as their "brightest star".

In a statement, they said: “Yesterday our worlds stopped. We lost the brightest star our beautiful boy Jordan.

"His laugh, that infectious smile, golden curls, he was our everything. Wise beyond his years, caring, considerate, generous and so loving. Our love is endless.

"Goodnight beautiful boy. We thank you all for your kind words and support but as a family ask that you respect our wishes and privacy.”

Tributes have been flooding in today by wellwishers across the country who have been remembering the young boy, with a fund-raiser set up by Cleveleys woman Jessica Marr raising £14,000 in just four hours.

Football fan Jordan was struck by lightning when playing a one-to-one session yesterday in Blackpool

The total now sits at almost £26,000 and will be given to the family to support them.

There were heart-wrenching scenes today at a South Shore playing fields as tributes were laid in memory of Jordan.

His devastated friends, team-mates, coaches and Stanley Primary School classmates, as well as heartbroken families from across the resort, have left tributes at Common Edge playing fields where Jordan was struck during a football coaching session yesterday afternoon.

Described as the 'brightest star', Jordan's family have tonight issued a statement in memory of him