'Good kids there, restores your faith in humanity.' - Your reaction after mum films heartwarming video of teenagers singing Christmas songs to her young children

A heartwarming video showing a group of teenagers singing Christmas songs with two young boys has received the thumbs up from Lancashire Post readers online.

Mum-of-three, Laura Swarbrick, 26, filmed the impromptu carol concert on board the Leyland-bound service from Preston on Wednesday, December 4, 2019.

Leyland mum Laura Swarbrick said the young men "put a smile on everyone's faces" after they began singing Christmas songs for her sons Lucas, 3, and Noah, 4, on the 111 bus on Wednesday (December 4)

She has since thanked the group, saying the young men "made her boys' day" after they began singing Christmas songs.

Here are just some of the comments from readers:

"As a mum who has brought up 2 teenagers in Leyland, there are far more good than bad kids."

Nic Lou Newsham

"Brilliant! Well done lads. Teenage boys get bad press and this is just amazing. That little boy was loving it x"

Kelli-ann Young

"Not all teenagers are bad, sadly the bad ones usually get the publicity. Well done you lot. Have a good Christmas, and keep up the image. Xx"

Dorothy Norcross

"Well done lads that's a lovely thing to do, your parents should be really proud of you all xx"

Barbara Williams

"Good on them! Makes a change from all the stories and reports you hear of teenagers stabbing and assaulting people."

Kris Wright

"This has really made me smile xx"

Robyn Giselle Brown

"Good kids there, restores your faith in humanity."

Jacqueline Pearce

"Proud of my little brother."

Stephanie Clark

"It's nice to be nice; you get far more credit being kind and polite than a ‘bad man’ think this goes to prove."

Sarah Emily