A major new study has shone light on the longevity of dogs.
The Dogs Trust looked at 155 different breeds commonly found in the UK, and found some interesting patterns. They say that on average, companion dogs live for 12.5 years. Across all purebred dogs, median life expectancy was 12.7 years. This was slightly shorter for crossbred dogs at 12.0 years.
Lancashire heeler
Breeds such as the Caucasian Shepherd Dog (5.4 years), Presa Canario (7.7 years), Cane Corso (8.1 years) and French Bulldog (9.8 years) were found to have the shortest life expectancy. On the other hand, the Lancashire Heeler had the highest life expectancy at 15.4 years.
Body size
Body size plays a role in longevity. Small and medium-sized breeds were found to live longer, with lifespans of 12.7 and 12.5 years, respectively. Large-sized breeds were found to have a 20 per cent increased risk of shortened lifespan (in comparison to small-sized breeds) at 11.9 years. This was found in both males and females.
Face shape
The shape of a dog's face (ratio between the width and length of skull) also influenced lifespan. Brachycephalic dogs, those with flat-faces, like popular French Bulldogs (9.8 years) were found to have a 40 per cent increased risk of living shorter lives than dogs with typical shaped faces e.g., Border Collie (13.1 years) or Golden Retriever (13.2 years).
