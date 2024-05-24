Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Lancashire boys are among a group of performers dancing for joy after receiving the golden buzzer on on TV’s Britain’s Got Talent.

Finley O’Brien Gleeson Davies, from Blackpool, and Morecambe’s Jordan Hicks are members of the Phoenix Boys dance company, which earned the golden buzzer from dance legend and BGT judge Bruno Tonioli.

The dance company was featured on the episode of the ITV talent show broadcast last weekend.

Bruno hit the golden buzzer so hard he smashed it, and the honour saw the Phoenix Boys clinch a coveted place in the semi-finals, being shown live every night next week.

The Phoenix Boys are into the BGT final after Bruno Tonioli gave them the golden buzzer. Photo: Submitted

Phoenix Boys, made up of members from all over the UK, enjoyed a standing ovation from the audience at the London Palladium and Tonioli said how the group reminded him of being a young male dancer.

Finley, who trains at Langley Dance Academy in Blackpool and attends St Mary's Catholic Academy in the resort, has been dancing since he was four years old and has danced nationally and internationally, representing England at the Dance World Cup.

He said: "Performing on Britain's Got Talent was different all us boys dancing together from all over and getting that reaction from Bruno was amazing.

He said: “Performing on Britain’s Got Talent was different all us boys dancing together from all over and getting that reaction from Bruno was amazing.

“Bruno understands how difficult it is for boys who dance. I can’t wait to go live in front of the nation with the rest of the Phoenix Boys.”

Jordan, a former Bay Leadership Academy and Sandylands pupil, said the Britain’s Got Talent experience at the Palladium was “the best feeling in my life”. "I will never forget that moment,” added Jordan, who trained at Elite Dance Studios in Heysham.