Go Outdoors Preston to reopen after major makeover & it's giving away prizes!

Go Outdoors has confirmed when it will reopen its fully revamped Preston store.

A newly refurbished GO Outdoors store is opening in Preston on Tuesday, October, and it will be hosting a grand opening event with prizes up for grabs on Saturday, October 11.

What will happen at the grand opening event?

Store Manager Neil will cut the ribbon at 9am, greeting the first 200 customers through the door with a free goodie bag.

One of the goodie bags will include a golden ticket, which gives customers the chance to take part in a £1,000 shopping spree on the day.

Two silver tickets worth £200 will also be hidden in the goodie bags, and two bronze tickets worth £50.

Visitors who post about the store opening on their social media will then be in with the chance to win £100 in vouchers.

On the day, queueing customers can help themselves to a free hot drink from the on-site coffee van.

A balloon modeller and DJ offering spot prizes will be inside the store, helping keep spirits high.

Local Scouts will also be on site, as will representatives from Mountain Rescue, helping educate customers about the importance of safety in the outdoors.

What can be expected from the revamped store?

The new Go Outdoors has ample free customer parking and will stock a wide range of unbeatable brands, including Rab, OEX, Berghaus, Peter Storm, North Ridge and Eurohike.

It also now features a Leisure Lakes cycling department and an updated fishing range within Fishing Republic.

The 20,000+ ft store offers services such as boot and rucksack fitting, as well as collection and drop-off points for parcels from online orders, Evri, UPS, and DPD.

What has been said about the reopening of the Preston store?

Store Manager Neil Kettle comments: “We are really looking forward to officially opening our refreshed Preston store and showing our customers new and old what we’ve been up to.

“Our team here are all passionate about the outdoors and we want to inspire others to get out and reap the benefits, too. With a renewed offering and fresh look, our newly refurbished store will help us to do just that for the people of Preston and beyond.

“I can’t wait to celebrate on October 11th, and we hope to see the local outdoor community come out in force for a fun-filled day.”

GO Outdoors Preston’s address is Deepdale Retail Park, Preston, PR1 6QY.

Find the latest store information, including opening times at https://www.gooutdoors.co.uk/stores/go-outdoors-preston