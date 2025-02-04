The General Medical Council will take no further action against two doctors after a disabled woman died following a 39-hour wait in Preston.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marina Young, of Ribbleton, Preston, was 46 when she died at the Royal Preston Hospital after being taken there by her sister Michelle on June 20, 2022, when she found her gasping for air due to an asthma attack.

Michelle had been unable to stay with Marina, who had spina bifida, due to Covid restrictions that were in place at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When Michelle returned to hospital two days later, she was told Marina was dead and was taken to her room where she found her soaked in her own urine and with her shoes still on.

Read More Disabled woman died of neglect at Royal Preston Hospital after sitting in chair for 39 hours in A&E

What happened following Marina’s death?

Last September, coroner Dr James Adeley found Marina’s death was caused by the neglect of the staff treating Marina, who failed to escalate her care even though she was struggling to breathe.

Two doctors referred themselves to the General Medical Council, but the GMC later decided not to take any further action.

The hospital released an action plan setting out how it will manage patients like Marina in the future, after Dr Adeley made a Regulation 28 Prevention of Future Deaths report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle also lobbied her MP, Sir Mark Hendrick, to ensure changes are made to protect other patients.

The MP has written to Health Secretary Wes Streeting to demand a Parliamentary investigation is undertaken.

Marina Young | submit

Madeleine Langmead, a medical negligence solicitor at firm JMW, represented Michelle at the inquest into Marina’s death and is now taking legal action against the hospital trust on her behalf.

Michelle, 47, who also lives in Ribbleton, said: “Marina’s death has had such a traumatic impact on me and the image of how I found her will stay with me forever.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a retired nurse, the appalling treatment my sister received after I placed her in the hospital’s care is always front of my mind and I feel compelled to stop this from happening to anyone else and to ensure change happens.”